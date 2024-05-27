Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Invests $1.07 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.62. The company had a trading volume of 574,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

