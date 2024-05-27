Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Invests $1.39 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 17,418.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $358,349,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Visa by 34.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $903,955,000 after buying an additional 999,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,339,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.06. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $502.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
