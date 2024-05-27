Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Makes New $786,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.19. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

