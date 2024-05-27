Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,511,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.33. The stock had a trading volume of 649,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.