Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,169,000. Atmos Energy makes up 1.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Atmos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

ATO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.61. 797,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,032. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.14. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.