Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Takes $1.65 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.19. 140,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,713. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $118.39 and a 52 week high of $163.23.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

