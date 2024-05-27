Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Takes $1.94 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

