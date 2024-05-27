Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Takes $210,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,607,000 after acquiring an additional 529,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VRP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.90. 427,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,013. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

