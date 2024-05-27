Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in 3M by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in 3M by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 707,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $99.67. 2,602,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,738. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

