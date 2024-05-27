Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 193,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $77.79. 2,949,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,581. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

