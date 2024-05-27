Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) PT Raised to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRDL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.87. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,396 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 1.00% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

