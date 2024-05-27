Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.54 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 1.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carrols Restaurant Group
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.