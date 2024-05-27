Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.54 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 296,473 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 103.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,600,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

