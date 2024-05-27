Cartesian Therapeutics’ (RNAC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RNAC

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNAC opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.74. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.10). The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 21,612 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 22,446 shares of company stock worth $365,474 in the last three months. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.