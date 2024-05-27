Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp comprises about 0.0% of American Express Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Express Co owned about 2.74% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

