Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 269.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,245 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAT traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $348.90. 2,635,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.99 and a 200-day moving average of $315.50.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.