CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $44.28 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05457343 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $4,225,862.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

