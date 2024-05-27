Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $58.00 at CIBC

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

NYSE:CLS traded up $3.43 on Monday, reaching $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,222. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 78.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

