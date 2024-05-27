Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,998 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 38.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,438,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $28.34. 3,018,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,477. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA

