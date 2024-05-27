Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 1.4% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,788. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

