Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $603,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.