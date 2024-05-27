Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Invests $258,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EXR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.58. 459,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,051. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

