Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 7,723 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,995,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,262,645. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

