Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires New Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Sunday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Encore Wire stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.69. The stock had a trading volume of 196,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,632. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.72. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Articles

