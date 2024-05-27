Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys New Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Eagle Materials accounts for 0.8% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

EXP stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $238.27. 216,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,524. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

