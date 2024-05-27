Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys New Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1,789.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.2 %

LNW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.74. 535,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,673. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.00. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Light & Wonder

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $128,814.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,505.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $128,814.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517 shares in the company, valued at $153,505.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.