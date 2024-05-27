Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $835,000 in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,075. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ERJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

