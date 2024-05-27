Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $854,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,099,000 after acquiring an additional 28,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 74,289 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.28. 99,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,362. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

