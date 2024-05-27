Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $940,000 in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL owned 0.06% of Danaos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at $1,711,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at $5,471,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAC traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.59. 157,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $90.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

