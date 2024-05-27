Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New $981,000 Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 117.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,467,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.09. 162,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,637. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $151.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

