Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Gentex makes up about 1.0% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 283.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. 1,091,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,016. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

