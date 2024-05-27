Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases New Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,339 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.75. The company had a trading volume of 161,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

