Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases Shares of 13,345 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Berry Global Group by 96.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. 789,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,119. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

