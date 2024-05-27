Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. AZZ accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL owned approximately 0.14% of AZZ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AZZ by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AZZ by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 170,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,477. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. AZZ’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZZ. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Noble Financial lowered AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

