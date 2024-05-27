Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 137,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.1% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 448,094 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,322 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,131,000 after buying an additional 546,062 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after buying an additional 2,156,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,616,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,933,000 after buying an additional 850,108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,471,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

