Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 360.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 35,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,201,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,864,000 after buying an additional 409,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,941,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,358,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,772 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

