Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 96,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,647,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,140,000 after acquiring an additional 152,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

