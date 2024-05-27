CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Strong-Buy”

Wedbush upgraded shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.37.

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $611.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.03.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CI&T during the third quarter worth $2,304,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CI&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CI&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of CI&T by 168.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

