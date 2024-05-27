Citigroup Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $20.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIPS. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,322,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 233,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 87,252 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 430,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,498,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,218,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after buying an additional 60,411 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.