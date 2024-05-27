Citigroup Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $33.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on APA. Mizuho raised their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of APA opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. APA has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that APA will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank raised its position in APA by 208.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

