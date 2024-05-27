Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $176,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $176,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,854,573. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $206,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

