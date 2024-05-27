Comparing Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -111.09% -53.55% -31.94% Vicinity Motor -60.46% -68.36% -24.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Vicinity Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $4.43 billion 2.34 -$5.43 billion ($5.77) -1.81 Vicinity Motor $19.05 million 1.79 -$16.63 million ($0.40) -1.86

Risk & Volatility

Vicinity Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rivian Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rivian Automotive and Vicinity Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 10 13 0 2.50 Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.99%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Vicinity Motor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive



Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Vicinity Motor



Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

