ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.2% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $5,594,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.25. 2,851,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

