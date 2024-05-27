Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,911 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,698 shares of company stock valued at $56,026,819 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.83. 2,850,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.42. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.