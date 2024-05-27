Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $1.74 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,298,000 after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,378 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,187,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,599,000 after purchasing an additional 252,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,740,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.36. 1,792,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,093. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

