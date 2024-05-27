Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 37,808 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,808 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $55.24. 623,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,151. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

