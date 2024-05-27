Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 63,982 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 63,982 shares during the period. Intel makes up 3.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $66,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,731,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 219,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 42,434,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,052,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

