Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,763,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,644,000. Snap accounts for about 4.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.22. 9,988,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,132,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,232.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,509,829 shares of company stock valued at $21,263,829.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

