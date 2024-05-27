Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,763,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,644,000. Snap accounts for about 4.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE SNAP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.22. 9,988,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,132,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,232.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,509,829 shares of company stock valued at $21,263,829.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snap
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.