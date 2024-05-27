Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,522,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,480 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 1.3% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $221,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Copart by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.02. 2,632,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,692. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

