CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.76. 2,191,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,513. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
