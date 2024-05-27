CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 809,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $213,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,508. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.